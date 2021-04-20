Health unit reporting seven new COVID cases

Northern News staff
FILE PHOTO: Transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
Photo by NIAID-RML /Handout via REUTERS

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming seven new positive cases of COVID-19 (#145-151).

One is in the north part, one is in the central part, and five are in the south part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is under investigation, one is related to a workplace outbreak outside of district, two are contacts of a confirmed case, and three are related to workplace outbreaks.

The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

