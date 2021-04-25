Health unit reporting three new cases
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19. Two are in the south part of the district, one is in the north part of the district.
The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.
