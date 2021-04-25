Health unit reporting three new cases

Northern News staff
Apr 25, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Corona virus Covid-19 respiratory sputum specimen swab test tube with gloves, mask and biohazard bag. Coronavirus or COVID-19 concept. COVID-19 Diagnostic Test. Diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
Photo by Getty Images

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19. Two are in the south part of the district, one is in the north part of the district.

The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers