Health Unit reports new COVID-19 case
For the first time in nearly two months the Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting a case of COVID-19.
Health unit officials reported Friday that the case is from the southern part of the district and is currently under investigation. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway. Those who are identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.
