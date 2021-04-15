Health unit reports one new case

Northern News staff
This handout illustration image courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF
This handout illustration image courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming one new positive case of COVID-19 (#137) in the north part of the district of Timiskaming. The individual is isolating and no local contacts have been identified.

With this new case, that means there are now six active cases in the district.

