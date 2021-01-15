Health Unit reports only one active case in Timiskaming

Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit is reporting that two more COVID-19 cases have been resolved, which means the district is down to one active case.

THU officials continue to stress that the Province is in Lockdown and people must comply with the order so that everyone can remain safe.

Meantime to the south of us the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday and five resolved.

The new cases are both in Nipissing District and involve one person between 20 and 39 years of age, who is isolating at home, and another individual between 60 and 79 years of age whose case is listed as resolved.

Both were exposed to COVID-19 after coming into close contact with a case.

Along with the additional resolved cases, the region’s active case count is now down to 11 from 14 Thursday.

There are nine active cases in Nipissing District and two in Parry Sound District. No one is currently in hospital.

-With files from the North Bay Nugget