The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#49-51) in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming.

The exposure category for all three cases is “contact of a confirmed case”. The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

Health Unit reports three new cases of COVID-19

It is important to note Health Unit Officials also say “Updates from December 25th and 26th will be posted with the update on December 27th.”