Article content

Covid-19 continues to take a toll on Timiskaming as the local Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases; which brings the number of cases to 68.

Health Unit officials state “one (is) in the northern part and two (are) in the southern part and of the district.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health Unit reports three new COVID cases, three resolved Back to video

They add “the cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified. No new contacts have been identified for the cases in the southern part of the district.”

It should be noted that according to Health Unit data 45 cases have now been resolved which means the number of active cases in the district remains at 23.

The data also shows the number of hospitalizations is down to three from five.

Meanwhile, the health unit will hold a media conference Wednesday morning to announce a Class Order Under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Among other things, the Act gives health officials the ability to fine people who don’t self isolate, or force businesses to enforce mask use.