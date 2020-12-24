Health Unit advising residents of potential COVID-19 exposure

Article content

Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19. If you were in an A1 Taxi on December 19, 20 or 21 during the times listed below, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone who used this taxi service on these dates and times should self-monitor and reach out to the Kirkland Lake Assessment Center (705-568-2127) for testing if symptoms develop. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms. If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested call the Assessment Center (705-568-2127) or THU (1-866-747-4305) for screening.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE TIMES

December 19 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

December 20 4:00 am to 3:00 pm

December 21 4:00 am to 3:00 pm