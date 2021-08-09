Healthcare workers rally in KL

SEIU Healthcare members who are also front-line staff at Blanche River Health’s Kirkland Lake site, rallied Monday to protest the provincial government’s Bill 124.

Spokesperson Loriann Swanson, Chief Steward for the Clerical Contract at Blanche River Health explained the reasons for the rally.

“We are here to ask Doug Ford to repeal Bill 124 as it is holding us back from bargaining fairly. He has held all healthcare workers to a one percent pay increase. The problem with that is the cost of living is expected to be 3.4 percent. So, in reality he is asking us to take a 2.4 percent pay cut.”

Swanson added that COVID has had a detrimental effect on workers.

“We have had a lot of health care members burning out; PTSD, worrying about their families and we need extra support for healthcare, for mental healthcare. We are going to have long standing effects due to this.”

Meantime Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP and NDP Deputy Leader John Vanthof fully backs the healthcare workers. ” The NDP Official Opposition is in full support of the position of health care workers that Bill 124 needs to be repealed. Although Premier Ford calls health care workers heroes, his legislation restricts their right to bargain for fair compensation.

Health care workers are heroes and the province needs to respect them in action as well as words. An NDP government would do that.”

Contract negotiations pick up again in September and Swanson and her colleagues are asking for the public’s support to help bring their message to the government.