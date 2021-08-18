Heat warning in effect

Article content

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Kirkland Lake area.

Officials say “hot and humid conditions are expected to begin today and will continue through Saturday.”

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 34 to 36.

Officials add “hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”