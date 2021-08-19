Heat wave continues

Article content

The current heat wave the area is experiencing is expected to continue through Saturday.

Officials from Environment Canada say Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values between 36 to 41 degrees.

They add “hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”