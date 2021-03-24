Article content

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Kirkland Lake area.

Officials say we can expect heavy rain today and tonight.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heavy rain is forecasted for area Back to video

“Locally heavy showers will continue today with isolated thunderstorms also expected this afternoon into this evening. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected by the time the showers come to an end overnight or early Thursday morning. In addition, very mild temperatures will result in rapid snow melt and significant run-off. The combination of locally heavy rain and run-off may result in localized flooding in low lying areas and water pooling on roads.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.”