The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners have received a great dose of good news with the announcement that Jacob Hiltz will be back for his third year with the club.

In his first season with the Miners back in the 2019-20 season the native of Alliston suited up in 55 regular season and playoff games, picking up 10 goals, 13 assists and adding 24 minutes in penalties.

Hiltz back with the Gold Miners

His gritty style of play quickly made him a fan favorite and club officials were hoping for him to become a bigger factor in his sophomore season. Unfortunately, COVID struck and while he did get in four games, picking up four points, he and the rest of his teammates unfortunately had their season wiped out before it really even got started.

As the team eyes the upcoming season, General Manager and Head Coach Kyle Smart says he is “glad to have Hiltzy back. He’s a player you can rely on in all zones. (He is a) good veteran to have around (and) we expect a big season from him.”