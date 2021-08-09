Hospital announced new 50/50 winner
Blanche River Health has announced the winner of its second monthly 50/50 raffle.
Dr. Jessica Moore, a physician with Blanche River Health and the Kirkland and District Family Health Team, was presented with her winnings, totaling $6,220 by Joan Brazeau, Vice President Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer and Sean Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Dr. Moore noted “As a physician in the community, it’s important to me to support our local hospitals and Foundation for vitally needed equipment and programs. Being this month’s winner is just icing on the cake!”
Proceeds of the draw support continued modernization of clinical equipment at Blanche River Health’s Englehart and Kirkland Lake Sites.
Information about the draw schedule, rules of play and future winners can be found on www.blancheriverhealth5050.ca.
For more information, visit, www.blancheriverhealth.ca and www.blancheriverhealth5050.ca