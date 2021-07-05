Hospital officials announce raffle winner

Article content

Judy Milford of Kirkland Lake won the first raffle, taking home a total of $11,645. “It was exciting to watch the jackpot grow as the month went on, and was great to see a resident of one our communities win our first draw” stated Andrew Brown, Vice President Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer for Blanche River Health, adding “We hope our July raffle can be even bigger.”

Proceeds of the draw support continued modernization of clinical equipment at Blanche River Health’s Englehart and Kirkland Lake Sites.