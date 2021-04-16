Hospital outbreak over

Article content

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit has declared the end of the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Kirkland Lake location of Blanche River Health.

Provincial guidance defines a hospital outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases

(patients and/or staff) within a specified area (unit/floor/service) within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital.

“COVID-19 can appear anywhere and can spread quickly. We are pleased that partnerships and hard work were successful in controlling the outbreak and preventing community spread,” said Dr. Corneil.

Officials say the health unit worked with Blanche River Health to ensure thorough completion of contact tracing. Blanche River Health took all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.