Hospital outbreak over

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit has declared the end of the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Kirkland Lake location of Blanche River Health.
Provincial guidance defines a hospital outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases
(patients and/or staff) within a specified area (unit/floor/service) within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital.
“COVID-19 can appear anywhere and can spread quickly. We are pleased that partnerships and hard work were successful in controlling the outbreak and preventing community spread,” said Dr. Corneil.
Officials say the health unit worked with Blanche River Health to ensure thorough completion of contact tracing. Blanche River Health took all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
“Our hospital would like to thank the Timiskaming Health Unit and other community partners for their support during the outbreak. We are also grateful for the support and dedication of our management, staff, and physicians whose efforts helped contain the spread of COVID-19 at our Kirkland Lake site, despite the challenges an outbreak of this nature presents in a health care setting. Although this outbreak is officially over, we all must continue to follow public health measures aimed at reducing the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19 variants in our communities,” said Blanche River Health President and CEO Sean Conroy.
Ontario is currently under a province-wide shut down and stay-at-home order. District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:
Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household. They are prohibited under shutdown.
Individuals who live alone and single parents may have exclusive close contact with one
household.
Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 5 people. Wear a mask if physical distancing may be a
challenge.
Avoid non-essential travel within and outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas.
Continue to practice physical distancing.
Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces.
Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face.
Cough or sneeze into your elbow.
Stay home if you feel sick and contact your local Assessment Centre to schedule a test.
Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place.
Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.timiskaminghu.com and the Ontario Coronavirus website