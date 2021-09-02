Hospital raffle winner announced

Blanche River Health has announced the winner of its third monthly 50/50 raffle.

Cristina Spinato was presented with her winnings, totaling $4,745 by Andrew Brown, Vice President Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer.

Spinato is from the Kirkland Lake area and has been participating since the first monthly draw held by Blanche River Health.

Proceeds of the draw support continued modernization of clinical equipment at Blanche River Health’s Englehart and Kirkland Lake Sites. To date, over $22,600 has been raised in support of new equipment purchases.

Information about the draw schedule, rules of play and future winners can be found on www.blancheriverhealth5050.ca.

For more information, visit, www.blancheriverhealth.ca and www.blancheriverhealth5050.ca