Hospitals add to fleet of of non-urgent patient transfer vehicles

The District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) has donated a recently decommissioned ambulance unit from its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division to Blanche River Health.

“The hospital is very grateful to the DTSSAB for their donation, as our organizations continue to work together ensuring our hospital patients and staff have enhanced access to non-urgent transfers and return trips”, said Andrew Brown, CFO.

The ambulance unit will be refitted and used in the hospitals’ fleet of non-urgent patient transfer vehicles.