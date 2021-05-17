Hwy 66 rehabilitation work set to begin

Article content

Kirkland Lake residents are being advised the Ontario Ministry of Transportation has commissioned rehabilitation work along Highway 66 for approximately 23 kilometers, terminating west of Highway 624.

The project will tentatively begin this week and conclude in November, resuming in the 2022 construction season. The project includes road resurfacing and rehabilitation of Misema River Bridge.

Officials say “preventative measures will be put in place to ensure public safety and minimize the impact on the environment. The latter includes the installation of turbidity curtains in Gull Lake. A turbidity curtain is essentially a piece of fabricate that prevents small particles displaced by construction work from passing through to the lake. It has a float on the top and weights on the bottom to keep in it the correct location. The curtains will be installed in the coming weeks and will remain in place while work takes place in that area.”

They add “The Town of Kirkland Lake and the Timiskaming Health Unit have been advised that a motorized boat will be required to install and remove the turbidity curtain. Both organizations support the measure as it will be of limited duration and will help ensure the protection of the lake’s eco-system and water quality.”