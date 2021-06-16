Integrity commissioner reports cost taxpayers big dollars

Article content

Three integrity commissioner reports conducted during this term of council has cost local taxpayers almost $50 thousand.

In a report presented to town council, Clerk Meagan Elliot stated “municipalities are required to appoint an Integrity Commissioner who reports to council in respect to the application of the Code of Conduct and the application of sections 5, 5.1 and 5.2 of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act. An Integrity Commissioner may also be utilized by members of Council for seeking advice surrounding the same.

Her report went on to say “this term of Council has had three inquiry reports to date which require the Integrity Commissioner to spend time on an investigation and invoice the municipality for their services. The Integrity Commissioner may also choose to invoice the municipality for time spent to answer general questions posed by members of Council. From reviewing billings it appears that E4M did not usually invoice for this, however DPRA has been.

The total Integrity Commissioner costs paid by TKL to date for this term of Council is $35,508.21 (net of HST rebates). It is important to note that 1 of the completed reports required the Integrity Commissioner to utilize TKL legal counsel due to the complex, sensitive nature of the inquiry which resulted in an additional $13,463.76 (net of HST rebates) bringing the total to $48,971.97.