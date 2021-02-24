Kenogami welcomes re-purposed ambulance

Article content

DSSAB has come the rescue with the donation of a surplus ambulance.

Fire Chief Badge Darling (2nd from right) and Deputy Chief Terry Turner (left) receive the keys to a 2015 GMC ambulance donated to the Kenogami and District Volunteer Fire Brigade. Presenting the keys is Ian MacPherson (right) representing the Timiskaming District Social Services Board (DSSAB).

The surplus truck’s transfer from DSSAB was facilitated by MacPherson and Deputy Chief James Beasley from the Kirkland Lake Ambulance Service. This new vehicle will replace Kenogami’s 24 year old rescue van, carrying auto extrication tools, emergency medical response equipment, and up to five firefighters.

Also pictured is Dennis Roy (2nd from left) of Sutherland Printing. Roy and firefighter Colin Pacey were responsible for the exterior design of the truck.

Kenogami Fire thanks everyone involved for supporting the safety of the Kenogami community, especially Fire Captain Jack Pacey who coordinated all of the efforts.