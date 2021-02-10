Kiely doesn't support "Northern bubble" concept
Kirkland Lake Mayor Pat Kiely says at this time he could not support a “Northern Bubble” to combat out of town travellers visiting our municipalities.
In recent weeks the concept of creating a “bubble” to protect Northern Ontario from interprovincial travel has been debated in many municipalities.
Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger announced on Feb. 3 that the province agreed to explore the idea of setting up checkpoints on Highway 69 to stymie non-essential travel from COVID-19 hotspots to the north.
Some municipalities expressed their full support, stating that they have been pushing for similar measures for months now, while others believe that checkpoints introduce more challenges than potential benefits.
Here in Kirkland Lake Mayor Kiely stated “I have not seen any factual proof that positive Covid-19 testing from out of town travellers has been a super spreader during this pandemic. Our positive testing results have been relatively low per capita to most of the province. I realize these numbers can spike up quickly as we have seen during the Christmas and New Year period when there were more family get togethers than there should have been, as well as students returning home for Christmas break.”
He added “most people have been very vigilant in following the Ministry of Health restrictions thus leading to a flattening of the curve. With a new variant on the move that appears more contagious than the first strain, it is important that we continue to follow the guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our residents. I realize the latest extensions of restrictions are a bit frustratingly difficult for residents and business, however it is short term pain for long term gain.”
It should be noted that the Timiskaming Health Unit is reminding residents that the district is currently in shutdown. District residents need to stay home except for essential travel and need to avoid social gatherings. District residents are reminded to:
Continue practicing physical distancing
Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces
Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol based sanitizers and do not touch your face
Cough or sneeze into your elbow
Gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited under lockdown
Avoid non-essential travel within and outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas
Stay home if unwell and contact your local Assessment Centre (AC) to schedule an appointment for testing
Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place
Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support
-With files from Colleen Romaniuk, Sudbury Star