Kiely doesn't support "Northern bubble" concept

Kirkland Lake Mayor Pat Kiely says at this time he could not support a “Northern Bubble” to combat out of town travellers visiting our municipalities.

In recent weeks the concept of creating a “bubble” to protect Northern Ontario from interprovincial travel has been debated in many municipalities.

In recent weeks the concept of creating a "bubble" to protect Northern Ontario from interprovincial travel has been debated in many municipalities.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger announced on Feb. 3 that the province agreed to explore the idea of setting up checkpoints on Highway 69 to stymie non-essential travel from COVID-19 hotspots to the north.

Some municipalities expressed their full support, stating that they have been pushing for similar measures for months now, while others believe that checkpoints introduce more challenges than potential benefits.

Here in Kirkland Lake Mayor Kiely stated “I have not seen any factual proof that positive Covid-19 testing from out of town travellers has been a super spreader during this pandemic. Our positive testing results have been relatively low per capita to most of the province. I realize these numbers can spike up quickly as we have seen during the Christmas and New Year period when there were more family get togethers than there should have been, as well as students returning home for Christmas break.”