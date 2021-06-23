Kirkland Lake Gold announces share buy-back plan

Article content

Kirkland Lake Gold continues to shore up its own fiscal house, having entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to buy back common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid (NCIB.)

The company says the move is intended to allow for the purchase of shares under the NCIB at times when it may not ordinarily be permitted to purchase its shares due to regulatory restrictions and self-imposed blackout periods.

Under the current terms of the NCIB previously announced which began June 9, 2021, Kirkland Lake Gold can purchase up to 26,694,051 Shares until the expiry of the NCIB on June 8, 2022.

The designated broker may purchase up to 5 million shares until the expiry of the NCIB on June 8, 2022. Such purchases will be determined by the broker at its sole discretion based on the purchasing parameters set out by the company in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), applicable securities laws.