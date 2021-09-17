Kirkland Lake Gold declares quarterly dividend payment

Article content

Kirkland Lake Gold has announced that a quarterly dividend payment for the third quarter of 2021 of US$0.1875 per common share will be paid on October 13th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29th.

The Q3 2021 payment represents the 18th quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Company’s adoption of a dividend policy in March 2017. The Company’s quarterly dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. For Canadian shareholders, the US dollar dividend payment will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot price exchange rate on October 13, 2021, the day prior to the payment date.