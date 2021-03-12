Article content

Kirkland Lake Fire Chief Rob Adair says he will be applying for newly announced monies from the provincial government. The province recently announced it is providing $5 million in funding to help municipal fire services address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will enhance fire safety training across the province and support safety inspection programs to ensure compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones states “this funding will enhance opportunities for training and support fire safety inspections needed to keep our communities safe. We are grateful to these brave, dedicated individuals for their commitment to protecting Ontarians as the fight against COVID-19 continues.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL Fire Service eligible for new funding Back to video

This one-time funding will enhance in-person and online educational instruction needs by increasing access to additional training. It will also support updates to specialized critical equipment, such as high-speed internet, to enhance virtual training and enable remote options to support fire safety and compliance with Ontario’s Fire Code while minimizing exposure to the virus.

According to Adair the Kirkland Lake Fire Service is eligible to receive up to $6,500. He adds “The funding will be important because of the decision to close the fire college campus in Gravenhurst. Sending firefighters to regional training centers is going to greatly increase the cost of training. Timmins is the closest regional training center and we are looking at over $1,000 per firefighter per course.”

He also points out the applications must be received by March 19th.