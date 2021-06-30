KL food/artisan market now open

Brad Sherratt
Jun 30, 2021
Ayda Naylor from Krazy Kernels Popcorn was on hand for the opening day at the Kirkland Lake Food and Artisan Market.
The Kirkland Lake Food and Artisan Market is open for another year and if there opening night was any indication it’s going to be another successful season.

According to KL recreation officials 19 vendors and over 400 people attended the first day. The market is open every Tuesday at Civic Park and it should be noted that a number of COVID-19 protocols are in effect. These include the following; “Customers and vendors are required to do a passive Covid-19 screening and must stay home if feeling unwell. Only 50 customers are permitted under the pavilion to shop at one time. We encourage all of our customers and vendors to wear masks as physical distancing is difficult to maintain when making a purchase.”

Libby Hardwick with Skywhale Succulents was one of the vendors at the opening day of the Kirkland Lake Food and Artisan Market.
