KL Gold announces quarterly dividend payment

Kirkland Lake Gold has announced that a quarterly dividend payment for the first quarter of 2021 of US$0.1875 per common share will be paid on April 14th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The Q1 2021 payment represents the 16th quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Company’s adoption of a dividend policy in March 2017. The Company’s quarterly dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

For Canadian shareholders, the US dollar dividend payment will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot price exchange rate on April 13th the day prior to the payment date.