KL Gold outbreak declared over
Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 at Kirkland Lake Gold over.
“The potential for substantial spread was averted due to individuals following public health measures,” said Dr. Corneil. “We know that COVID can appear quickly, and we are pleased that the outbreak has been controlled.”
Officials say “the Health Unit worked with representatives from Kirkland Lake Gold to ensure thorough completion of contact tracing. Kirkland Lake Gold took all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Duncan King, Vice President, Canadian Operations at Kirkland Lake Gold stated, “The safety of everyone at our Macassa operation and the Kirkland Lake community is our utmost priority and we thank our partners at the Timiskaming Health Unit for their expertise and support to ensure we took every precaution to keep our employees, their families and our community safe.“
A workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.
THU officials are also reminding residents that the district is currently in the Orange – Restrict zone of the provincial COVID-19
framework. District residents are reminded to follow public health measures:
Continue practicing physical distancing
Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces
Wash hands with soap and warm water or use alcohol-based sanitizers and do not touch your face
Cough or sneeze into your elbow
Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household
Avoid non-essential travel outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas
Stay home if you feel sick and contact your local Assessment Centre (AC) to schedule an appointment for testing
Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place
Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.timiskaminghu.com and the Ontario Coronavirus website.