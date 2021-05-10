KL man charged with break in

Joe O'Grady
May 10, 2021  •  21 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
On May 3, 2021, members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of break and enter at a residence on Duncan Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

As part of the investigation a search warrant was executed at a residence on Lebel Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake on May 4, 2021, and one person was arrested.

As a result, Ryan DUFOUR, 38 years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been charged with Break, Enter Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.
The charge has not been proven in court.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 3, 2021, in Kirkland Lake.

