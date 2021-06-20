KL motorist facing driving charges

Article content

A 28-year-old local motorist faces driving-related charges after being stopped by police.

On June 17, frontline members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general law enforcement patrol when they say they observed a person known to have a suspended driver’s licence operating a motor vehicle on Duncan Avenue North in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

A traffic stop was conducted and the investigation confirmed that the driver’s licence was under suspension for a Criminal Code (CC) offence and under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

As a result, Jordan LEGACY, 28 years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been arrested and charged with the following;

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (Three Counts)

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days as part of the Vehicle Impoundment Program.

The charges have not been proven in court. The accused was released on a Judicial Release Order and is scheduled to appear for the Ontario Court of Justice on July 8, 2021, in Kirkland Lake.