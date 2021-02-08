KL native Backstrom passes away at 83

Article content

Kirkland Lake native and retired NHL star Ralph Backstrom has passed away at the age of 83 according to NHL.com.

Backstrom who won the Calder trophy as rookie of the year in 1959 played over one thousand games with Montreal, Chicago and the L.A. Kings. He also played over 300 games in the World Hockey Association.

In his NHL career Backstrom won six Stanley Cups and played in six All-Star games.

Backstrom arrived in Montreal from Kirkland Lake as a 16-year-old in 1954 to play for the Junior Canadiens.“All I thought about then was trying to win a spot with the Junior Canadiens,” Backstrom told the late Ian MacDonald in a Where Are They Now feature for the Montreal Gazette in 2003. “I wasn’t thinking about a lifetime in hockey. But you do what you do best, I guess. Even if I was the slowest learner in the world, I had to learn something, being involved for so long.”

Upon retirement he coached at the University of Denver, served as a scout for a number of teams and in the early 1990’s he co-founded the Roller Hockey International League.

Upon hearing the news Kirkland Lake Mayor Pat Kiely said “Ralph was a class act and he often retuned to his home town roots. He would have been a number one Centre on any team but always played in the shadows of two great centers Jean Beliveau and the “Pocket Rocket” Richard. He should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

-With files from Stu Cowan • Montreal Gazette