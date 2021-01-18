KL OPP charge two Southern Ontario residents with multiple offences

Brad Sherratt
Jan 18, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Kirkland Lake OPP
Kirkland Lake OPP KL

Kirkland Lake OPP charged two Southern Ontario residents with multiple offences following a traffic stop on January 14th.

Police officials say “a member of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was on a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Grenfell Township when a passing vehicle swerved almost striking the officer.”

Officials add “police attempted to stop the motor vehicle however the driver failed to stop for police. The motor vehicle was located a short time later and two people were arrested without incident.”

Police allege the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs suspected to be Crack Cocaine, Opioids and Cannabis.

Quwayne MILLER, 26 years-of-age, of Scarborough, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the CC,

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Flight From Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC,

Personation with Intent (Identity Fraud), contrary to section 403(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Race a Motor Vehicle – Stunt – Speeding by 50 or more km/hr, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Drive While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA, and

Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act 2017.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before The Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores, on January 20, 2021.

Adriana TIMPANO, 24 years-of-age, of Brampton, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused was released by way of a Judicial Release Order and is scheduled to appear before The Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on February 4, 2021.