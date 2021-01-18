KL OPP charge two Southern Ontario residents with multiple offences

Article content

Kirkland Lake OPP charged two Southern Ontario residents with multiple offences following a traffic stop on January 14th.

Police officials say “a member of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was on a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Grenfell Township when a passing vehicle swerved almost striking the officer.”

Officials add “police attempted to stop the motor vehicle however the driver failed to stop for police. The motor vehicle was located a short time later and two people were arrested without incident.”

Police allege the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs suspected to be Crack Cocaine, Opioids and Cannabis.

Quwayne MILLER, 26 years-of-age, of Scarborough, Ontario, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a) of the CC,