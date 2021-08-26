KL OPP food drive a success

Article content

The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held a Food Drive recent and it was a big success.

The total amount collected was 1000 pounds of food and over $2,400 in cash donations.

Police officials say “we would like to thank everyone who generously donated to this cause and for supporting our local Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We would also like to thank the owners of Pettenuzzo’s Your Independent Grocer (YIG) and the Kirkland Lake Giant Tiger and for hosting us. We would also like to thank Kirkland Lake Fire Services for their participation in this event.”