KL OPP food drive a success

Northern News staff
Aug 26, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Members of the KL OPP and KL Fire Services held a food drive Friday for the Kirkland Lake Food Bank. In the photo are KL OPP Auxiliary Officer Justin Crema, Local Salvation Army Auxiliary Captain, Kirkland Lake and Timmins, Robbie Donaldson and KL Provincial Constable Adam Gauthier, Community Safety Officer / Media Officer.
Members of the KL OPP and KL Fire Services held a food drive Friday for the Kirkland Lake Food Bank. In the photo are KL OPP Auxiliary Officer Justin Crema, Local Salvation Army Auxiliary Captain, Kirkland Lake and Timmins, Robbie Donaldson and KL Provincial Constable Adam Gauthier, Community Safety Officer / Media Officer. Photo by Brad Sherratt /KL

The Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held a Food Drive recent and it was a big success.

The total amount collected was 1000 pounds of food and over $2,400 in cash donations.

Police officials say “we would like to thank everyone who generously donated to this cause and for supporting our local Salvation Army Food Bank.

“We would also like to thank the owners of Pettenuzzo’s Your Independent Grocer (YIG) and the Kirkland Lake Giant Tiger and for hosting us. We would also like to thank Kirkland Lake Fire Services for their participation in this event.”

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers