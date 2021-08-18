KL OPP investigating fatal fire

Article content

The Kirkland Lake OPP is investigating a fire at a seasonal cottage on August 16th in Burt Township, where one person is deceased.

The name of the deceased person is being withheld pending a postmortem.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), The Office of the Fire Marshal and The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.