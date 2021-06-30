Article content

Between March and May, members from the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Kirkland Lake OPP Crime Unit, the Round Lake, Kenogami and Kirkland Lake Fire Department, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have responded to a number of fires in the following areas:

Branny’s Road, in Pacaud Township

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL OPP investigating multiple fires Back to video

Dane Road 2, in Otto Township

Highway 112, in Otto Township

Allen Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake

Swan’s Cove Road in Marquis Township

The fires were deemed to be suspicious in nature.

Further details will be provided once they become available.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region (NER) OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) and the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM).