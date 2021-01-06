KL OPP release December domestic-related incidents report

Article content

The Kirkland Lake OPP has released its monthly domestic-related incidents report for December.

Detachment officials say its member “investigated 40 domestic related incidents in the month of December 2020, eight of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.”

They add some of the charges include:

Assault

Assault with a Weapon

Theft

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Mischief

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to Comply with Release Order

The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

Temiskaming Victim Services at: www.tdvictimservices.ca and Pavilion Women’s Centre at: pavilionwc.com/.