KL OPP release domestic incidents report
The Kirkland Lake detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has released its domestic incidents report for the Month of June.
Members of the detachment investigated 43 domestic related incidents in the month of June 2021, eight of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.
Some of the charges include:
Assault with a Weapon
Assault
Uttering Threats
Mischief
Fail to Comply with Release Order
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victims.
Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:
Temiskaming Victim Services at: www.tdvictimservices.ca and
Pavilion Women’s Centre at: pavilionwc.com/.