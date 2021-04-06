Article content

Members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated 35 domestic related incidents in the month of March, 13 of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.

Some of the charges include:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL OPP release monthly domestic incidents report Back to video

Assault

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Sexual Assault

Uttering Threats

Criminal Harassment

Mischief

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

Temiskaming Victim Services at: www.tdvictimservices.ca and Pavilion Women’s Centre at: pavilionwc.com/.