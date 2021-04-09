KL OPP release seatbelt campaign results

Article content

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police took part in the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign which ran from Friday April 2nd to Monday April 5th. The focus of the provincial traffic initiative was to make sure that all occupants of motor vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Over the weekend, frontline members of the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment issued 12 provincial offence notices in relation to seatbelt violations.

Across the province the OPP responded to three road fatalities, one off-road vehicle death and laid approximately 1,500 seat belt charges during its Easter long weekend seat belt campaign.

Lack of seat belt use was reported in all three of the road fatalities, while losing control was the primary cause in the off-road vehicle death.

As part of its long weekend seat belt campaign, the OPP conducted close to 8,000 traffic stops aimed at educating drivers and passengers about seat belt use and the critical role it plays in saving lives when collisions occur.

The OPP conducts traffic law enforcement year round as part of its commitment to saving lives on Ontario roads, waterways and trails.