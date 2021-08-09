The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in solving a theft of tools.

Between the 27th and 30th of July, unknown suspect(s) entered a property on Lebel Avenue and stole a Dewalt Hammer drill, King Air air compressor and a Works weed eater.

KL OPP requesting assistance with case

If you know who committed this theft or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

Crime Stoppers———-working together to prevent crime