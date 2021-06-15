Article content

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in solving a theft of a Side by Side and Trailer.

On Monday the 7th June 2021, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) stole a Side by Side and trailer from an address on Circle Drive in the Town of Matachewan.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL OPP seek assistance with case Back to video

The Side by Side is described as a black 2009 Yamaha Rhino with tracks. It was on a grey 2010 Blizzard utility trailer when it was stolen.

If you know who committed this theft or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

Crime Stoppers———-working together to prevent crime