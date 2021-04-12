Article content

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in determining the cause of four fires that are currently under investigation.

Between April 1st and April 3rd, 2021, police attended three fires that have taken place outside of the town limits of Kirkland Lake; as well as one fire within the Town of Kirkland Lake.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL OPP seeking assistance with case Back to video

If you any information on the cause of these fires or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

Crime Stoppers———-working together to prevent crime.