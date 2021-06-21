KL OPP seeking assistance with case

Article content

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in solving a theft of fuel and a leaf blower.

Sometime between June 10th at 2:30 p.m. and June 11th at 5:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a garage at that the Kirkland Lake Golf Club in Otto Township and stole a Stihl leaf blower and fuel.

If you know who committed this theft or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

