KL OPP seeking assistance with case

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in solving a theft.

Between the 1st of June and the 6th of August 2021, unknown suspect(s) entered a property on Highway 66 in Eby Township and stole various items with a value of approximately $25,000.

The stolen items are described as;

Steel shelving units

Tables with wood tops and steel legs

Stone pads

Lumber

Various plastic and glass jars and containers

If you know who committed this theft or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

Crime Stoppers———-working together to prevent crime.