KL OPP seeking help with case

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in solving a theft of patio furniture.

On July 6th between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a property on Pollock Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake and stole a patio set which included a glass table with green legs and two mesh-back green chairs.

If you know who committed this theft or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

