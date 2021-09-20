KL OPP seeking help with case

The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police needs your help in solving a theft.

Between 8:00 p.m. on the 14th of September and 4:00 a.m. on the 15th of September, unknown suspect(s) stole Goose and Duck Decoys from a residence on McCamus Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

If you know who committed this theft or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illicit drugs or substances. You will remain anonymous and will not have to testify in court.

Crime Stoppers———-working together to prevent crime.