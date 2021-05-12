KL OPP teaming up with CMHA

Brad Sherratt
May 12, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Kirkland Lake OPP
The Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police are teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Association in an effort to improve their response to the mental health needs of the communities they serve.

In celebrating Police Week with the theme of “Working Together to Keep Our Communities Safe”, The Kirkland Lake OPP and The Canadian Mental Health Association are announcing the implementation of a Mobile Crisis Response Team for the Kirkland Lake area.

This program will allow Mental Health Workers from CMHA to work alongside OPP officers responding to mental health calls and connecting individuals with the appropriate support services.

