KL OPP to participate in road safety week

Article content

The KL OPP is participating in Canada Road Safety Week which is a national traffic safety initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and is taking place from May 18 to May 24TH.

This road safety awareness campaign is part of the broader Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, which aims to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world. To this end, the campaign is focused on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users most at risk:

Alcohol/drug-impaired driving

Lack of seat belt use

Aggressive driving (including speeding)

Distracted driving

While the OPP and its traffic safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads, drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.