KL resident charged with a number of offences

Police say on July 10th shortly after 7:00 p.m. members from the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Service responded to a single-vehicle collision on Chamberlain Road 6, in the Township of Chamberlain.

Police allege a preliminary investigation revealed that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was westbound on Road 6 when it lost control ejecting the driver under the trailer towed by the ATV. Police further allege further investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.

Police add he suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. The ATV was towed and impounded for 45 days. The road was closed and re-opened on July 11, 2021 shortly after 3:30 a.m.

On July 26th members of the Temiskaming OPP Detachment received a call for a single-vehicle collision on Little Road in the Township of Chamberlain.

Police allege further investigation revealed that an excavator was being operated when it struck a pole causing the power to go out.

Police say they recognized the operator as the same driver who had been involved in the collision with the ATV and he was arrested for both incidents.

William SIMPSON, a 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)