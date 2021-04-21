KL resident charged with drug and weapon offences

A 25-year-old Kirkland Lake resident has been charged with a number of drug and weapon offences following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Pollock Avenue and at a residence on Government Road West April 20th.

Police seized drugs suspected to be Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Crystal Methamphetamine, MDMA and Cannabis. Estimated street value of the drugs seized is $250,000.

Police also seized $30,000 in Canadian Currency, a motor vehicle and a firearm.

Total value of the seizure is estimated to be $300,000.

As a result, John LOGIE, 25 years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA (Two Counts),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – MDMA, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC,

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Devices or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (Two Counts),

Failure to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice by video on April 23, 2021.